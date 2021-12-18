Investors need to focus on net, not gross, buybacks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tesla is bracing for a busy 2022 with new plants and the Cybertruck coming on line, but safety probes may rein in its stock - December 18, 2021
- TaxWatch: Attention business owners and gig workers: Here are the new standard mileage rates from the IRS - December 18, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: Stock buybacks rose to a record this year — or did they? The true story is different than you might think - December 18, 2021