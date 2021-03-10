MarketWatch: PRO Act, called ‘most important labor legislation in several generations,’ passes House

The House on Tuesday passed the PRO Act, which would provide new protections to workers seeking to unionize and could make it more difficult for gig companies like Uber to continue classifying their drivers as independent contractors.
