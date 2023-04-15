The U.S. economy may still achieve a soft landing as a slowdown in lending does some of the Federal Reserve’s work in bringing down inflation, despite last month’s stress in the banking sector, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview Friday that will be broadcast on Sunday.
