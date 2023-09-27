Marriott International Inc. reiterated its 2023 outlook for adjusted earnings per-share growth and fee revenue, as part of the hotel operator’s three-year growth plan it outlined at its security analyst meeting.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
