Marriott International Inc.’s board of directors have declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share, the company announced Friday. The dividend will be payable March 31 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 24. In addition, the company’s chief executive, Anthony “Tony” Capuano, will also become president on Feb. 24. President Stephanie Linnartz is leaving Marriott to become CEO of Under Armour, as announced last year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
