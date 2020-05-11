Shares of Marriott International Inc. took a hit Monday, after the hotel operator missed first-quarter profit expectations, but Chief Executive Arne Sorensen highlighted a “glimmer of good news” by saying business appears to have bottomed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Politicians gone berserk might be the biggest threat to the stock market - May 11, 2020
- Forecaster of the Month: It’s ‘wishful thinking’ to believe the economy will get back to normal soon, says winner of Forecaster of the Month contest - May 11, 2020
- Marriott CEO calls a bottom as occupancy trends show signs of improvement - May 11, 2020