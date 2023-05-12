Marriott International Inc. MAR said Friday that its board of directors declared a dividend of 52 cents a share, a 30% increase over the previous one reflecting “the company’s earnings growth and strong cash generation.” The dividend is payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of May 26. Shares of Marriott have gained more than 16% this year, compared with gains of around 7% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
