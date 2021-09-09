Marriott stock gains after CEO sees ‘stabilization’ in RevPAR in September

Breaking News
Shares of Marriott International Inc. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday after the hotel operator indicated that business has stabilized following some weakness in August as a results of the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases. Speaking at the Bank of America Gaming & Lodging Conference, Marriott Chief Executive Anthony Capuano revenue per available room (RevPAR) for August is expected to be down 27% from 2019 levels, a slight worsening from the 23% decline seen in July, as COVID-19 infections increased. But after the “slight retrenchment” in RevPAR in August, Capuano said “we are seeing some stabilization in the early days of September,” according to a FactSet transcript. He added that while business transient demand may not return as quickly as expected, as the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed the return of employees to the office, he said the full approval of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine and the return of in-person schooling at more and more school districts “is great news for us.” Marriott’s stock has slipped 6.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

