Mars Inc. said Monday it agreed to pay $120 a share to acquire Heska Corp. HSKA. Mars said the deal values the Loveland, Colo.-based veterinary diagnostics and technology company at a premium of about 23% over Heska’s March 31 closing price, or about $1.3 billion. Nefertiti Greene, president of Mars Petcare, Science & Diagnostics, said that the companies “share the belief that diagnostic innovation is a critical enabler to providing transformative veterinary care.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

