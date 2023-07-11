Marsh & McLennan Cos. MMC said Tuesday it is raising its quarterly dividend by 205 to 71 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Aug. 15 to shareholders of record as of July 27. The professional services firm’s stock has gained 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

