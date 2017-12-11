Marshall Loeb, pioneering business journalist and MarketWatch columnist, dies at 88

Marshall Loeb, a pioneering business journalist who turned Money magazine into a personal-finance juggernaut and later helped put a fledgling MarketWatch on the map as a personal-finance columnist, died on Saturday in New York. He was 88.
