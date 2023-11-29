Martha Stewart CBD on Wednesday unveiled a line of CBD edibles offering aid in sleep and other potential wellness benefits, with backing from Canopy Growth Corp. CGCCA:WEED as well as Marquee Brands, a licensing and development company backed by Neuberger Berman Private Equity. Martha Stewart’s Sleep CBD Gummies sell for a suggested retail price of $59.99 for 60 gummies containing 25 milligrams of CBD and 3 milligrams of melatonin. Separately, Canopy Growth stock was up by 1.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
