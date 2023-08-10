Martin Marietta Materials Inc. MLM said Thursday its board approved a 12% hike to its dividend. The building-materials supplier said the board raised the quarterly dividend to 74 cents a share from 66 cents a share. The increased dividend is payable Sept. 29 to shareholders of record Sept. 1. Martin Marietta shares were last up 1.4% in Thursday trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
