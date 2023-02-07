Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave the Biden administration to head up the NHL Players Association, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Walsh is a former two-term Boston mayor and a former union official. Labor Department and White House officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dow down 250 points as stocks erase Powell-inspired bump - February 7, 2023
- : Gold futures end higher, with the U.S. dollar lower in the wake of Powell’s remarks - February 7, 2023
- The Fed: Powell says jobs report shows Fed needs to keep raising rates, but he expects ‘significant’ slowdown in inflation - February 7, 2023