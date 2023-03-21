Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL reportedly will shed 4% of its global workforce, the latest Silicon Valley company to announce job cuts, citing a slowdown in the semiconductor industry. Late Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Marvell said it was going to trim its workforce of 320. The company last reported having 7,448 employees. Shares of the chip maker were down less than 0.1% after hours, following a 1.9% gain to close the regular session at $41.13.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

