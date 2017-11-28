Marvell Tech shares tick higher as earnings, outlook beat Street view

Marvell Technology Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chipmaker’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street views. Marvell shares advanced 2.7% to $23.90 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $200.2 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $72.6 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 34 cents a share. Revenue declined to $616.3 million from $623.7 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $613.7 million. For the fourth quarter, Marvell estimates adjusted earnings of 29 cents to 33 cents a share. Analysts expect earnings of 28 cents a share. Last week, Marvell offered to buy Cavium Inc. in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

