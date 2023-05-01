Longtime Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland will not seek re-election in 2024, according to multiple published reports. There is likely to be a battle among Democrats to fill his seat, which is rated as “Solid D” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
