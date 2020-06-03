Massive CES tech show will go on next year, organizers vow

Organizers of the sprawling CES tech show plan to hold an in-person event in Las Vegas in January despite concerns the COVID-19 pandemic may still be raging without a vaccine. The Consumer Technology Association, in a posting on its web site, said it intends to give exhibitors a platform to show consumer-electronics products “both physically in Las Vegas and digitally.” The Verge reported on CTA’s intentions on Wednesday. The annual event, which draws more than 150,000 people, was the last major tech event to be held before virus spread quickly across the U.S. The CTA is vowing new health policies for the show, including to “regularly clean and sanitize spaces,” widen aisles and seats to increase distancing, and limit “touch points” by using tech like mobile payments.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

