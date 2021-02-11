: Mastercard to let merchants accept some cryptocurrencies directly later this year

Mastercard Inc. said Wednesday that it would begin allowing merchants to accept some cryptocurrencies on its network later this year, marking the latest embrace of digital coins by a traditional payments player.
