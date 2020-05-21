Mastercard workers can work from home until pandemic ends: report

Employees at Mastercard Inc. will be allowed to work from home until the coronavirus pandemic is controlled, Reuters reported Wednesday. “We have stated upfront to all our employees, that it is their choice … we want them to make the decision on when they feel comfortable returning to the office,” the credit-card company’s Chief People Officer Michael Fraccaro told Reuters. He said that could be until there’s a vaccine or an effective treatment for COVID-19. Fraccaro also told Reuters that Mastercard will be looking at consolidating office space post-pandemic. Mastercard has about 20,000 employees and is headquartered in Westchester, N.Y. A growing number of companies are adjusting to work-from-home concepts, with Twitter Inc. and Square Inc. saying recently that employees will be able to work from home even after the pandemic ends, while Facebook Inc. and Alphabet’s Google have said employees can work from home at least through the end of the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

