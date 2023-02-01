Match Group Inc. plans to cut its employee base by 8%, the online-dating company disclosed on its earnings call Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Realtor.com: DC Townhouse Linked to Fallen FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Is Listed for $3.3M - February 1, 2023
- Mark Hulbert: What the ‘January Trifecta’ in the stock market is really telling us - February 1, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow falls over 350 points with Fed’s interest-rate decision in focus - February 1, 2023