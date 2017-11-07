Match Group shares rise after revenue tops estimates

Match Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the online-dating site company’s revenue topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Match shares rose 5% to $28.25 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $287.7 million, or 98 cents a share, compared with $56.4 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 19 cents a share. Revenue rose to $343.4 million from $287.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 20 cents a share, and adjusted earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $329.3 million.

