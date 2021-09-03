Match Group Inc. MTCH shares surged in the extended session Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the dating-app company will be added to the S&P 500 index SPX. Match shares rallied as much as 9% late Friday following the announcement. Match replaces Perrigo Co. PRGO, which will replace WW International Inc. WW on the S&P MidCap 400 MID, as the company formerly known as Weight Watchers moves to the S&P SmallCap 600 SML.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘They’ve been silent’ Many companies are on the sidelines about the new Texas abortion law — will they stay there? - September 3, 2021
- The Tell: NFT marketplace OpenSea records $3.4 billion transaction volume in August, 10 times the month before - September 3, 2021
- : Match stock rallies on inclusion to S&P 500 in reshuffling - September 3, 2021