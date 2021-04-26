Materials ETF sets another all-time high

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund pushed to a fresh high Monday as investors embraced the cyclical trade: stocks that stand to benefit from building and construction. The exchange-traded fund, the largest tracking the sector, touched an intraday high of 83.88, up 0.8%, on the strength of stocks like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Albemarle Corporation , both among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 . The Vanguard Materials ETF, a competitor, gained 0.9% midday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story