Mattress Firm Group Inc. has backed out of an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. The retailer did not detail the reasons behind the decision. Mattress Firm filed for the IPO in January 2022, having filed a confidential draft registration statement with securities regulators in September 2021. Mattress Firm sought Chapter 11 protection in 2018 and emerged from bankruptcy later that same year, claiming it had “fundamentally transformed” its business. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story