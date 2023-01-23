The San Francisco 49ers 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys cost Mattress Mack $2 million after a losing wager.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus tally: China celebrates Lunar New Year to ring in Year of the Rabbit with COVID restrictions lifted - January 23, 2023
- Fix My Portfolio: I’m about to get $130,000 from a lump-sum pension payout, but I don’t know what to do with it - January 23, 2023
- : Mattress Mack loses $2 million on Cowboys — and it’s not even his biggest gambling loss - January 23, 2023