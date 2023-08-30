Maurel et Prom shares FR:MAU slumped 12% in early Paris trade after military officials took control of Gabon. The company’s share of oil production from Gabon was 15,779 barrels per day in the first half, or 58% of total production. TotalEnergies and Perenco are among the other western oil companies with operations in the country. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

