Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD has a new name for its combined streaming service of HBO Max and Discovery+ — Max. “Max offers consumers something truly distinct and appealing,” WBD Chief Executive David Zaslav said Wednesday at an event introducing the combined service. “Max is the one to watch. It’s the one to watch because it’s the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time.” Max makes its debut May 23. The service faces increasing competition from the likes of Netflix Inc. NFLX, Walt Disney Co. DIS, Paramount Global PARA, Apple Inc. AAPL, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

