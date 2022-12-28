Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. MAXN on Wednesday named Bill Mulligan as chief executive officer as of Jan. 23. He previously worked as chief operating officer at Silicon Valley-based Sila Nanotechnologies, a manufacturing specialist of silicon anode material for high-performance batteries. He was also CEO of SolarBridge, which was later sold to Enphase Energy ENPH; also executive vice president of global operations for SunPower Corp. SPWR. Shares of Maxeon Technologies are up 21.7% in 2022, compared to a drop of 1.4% by the Nasdaq COMP.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story