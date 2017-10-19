Maxim shares gain on earnings beat and strong outlook

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. rose in Thursday’s extended session after the chip maker posted better-than-expected earnings and announced an upbeat outlook. Maxim reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings slipped to $154.5 million, or 54 cents a share, from $163.3 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Maxim would have earned 60 cents a share. Revenue totaled $575.7 million versus $602 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast the company to earn 56 cents a share on revenue of $577 million. In the current quarter, Maxim expects to report revenue in a range of $600 million to $640 million and adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents to 67 cents, ahead of Wall Street’s estimates of $584 million in revenue and EPS of 57 cents. Maxim shares rose 2.3% after hours.

