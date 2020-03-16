Mayor de Blasio orders New York restaurants to serve take-out and delivery only

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday night said he is ordering the city’s restaurants to serve take-out and delivery food only, as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor also said that nightclubs, movie theaters, small theaters and concert venues must close. He said the order will go into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

