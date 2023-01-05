A seventh round of voting in the U.S. House of Representatives yet again failed to produce a speaker on Thursday, with top House Republican Kevin McCarthy continuing to face opposition from fellow GOP lawmakers. Nineteen Republicans voted for GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida rather than McCarthy, while Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida voted for former President Donald Trump, and Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted “present.” The speaker does not have to be a current member of Congress. The House must hold votes until a speaker is chosen.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
