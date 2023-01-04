A sixth round of voting in the U.S. House of Representatives yet again failed to produce a speaker on Wednesday, with top House Republican Kevin McCarthy falling short of a majority. The results were the same as in the fourth and fifth rounds of voting. Twenty GOP lawmakers opposed the Californian and voted instead for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, while Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted “present” after backing McCarthy on Tuesday. The House must keep voting until a speaker is chosen.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story