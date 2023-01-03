Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon came up short again in a second round of voting as he pushes to become his chamber’s next speaker, and the number of GOP lawmakers supporting him remained at 203, while 19 backed Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. In the first round of voting, 203 Republicans supported McCarthy, while 19 favored other candidates. McCarthy can absorb no more than four GOP defections given his party’s 222-212 majority.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

