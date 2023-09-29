House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, didn’t give any indications during a news conference Friday that he would make a deal with the Democratic-run Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown that appears on track to start after midnight Saturday. “What I want to do is stand for America,” McCarthy said, rather than “surrender to the liberals.” Analysts have been using the word “inevitable” to describe the looming shutdown. “With a government shutdown midnight Saturday all but inevitable, the Republican-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate are working to pass differing version of short-term government spending bills that the other body says have no chance of passing or becoming law,” said Benjamin Salisbury of Height Capital Markets in a note Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

