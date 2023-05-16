House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that the “structure of how we negotiate has improved,” as he exited a debt-ceiling meeting with President Joe Biden. The California Republican said Biden has taken Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s advice and appointed someone from the Biden White House who can work with the speaker’s office to “see if we could come to an agreement.” McCarthy also said he’s still far apart with Biden but a deal is possible by the end of the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

