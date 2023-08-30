Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze for about 30 seconds during an event in Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon that was recorded by a local TV station, with the incident coming a month after a similar freeze-up. In a statement after last month’s incident, a spokesman for the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said that McConnell plans to serve the rest of the 118th Congress as the GOP leader, but the statement didn’t address his plans for the next Congress, which starts in January 2025.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story