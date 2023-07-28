Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the 118th Congress as the GOP leader, according to a CNN report citing a statement from the Kentucky Republican’s office. The statement reportedly didn’t address his plans for the next Congress, which starts in January 2025. McConnell’s current Senate term runs through 2026, and Kentucky’s Democratic governor must pick a Republican to replace him if he steps down early. McConnell’s future is in the spotlight after the 81-year-old froze for about 20 seconds during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story