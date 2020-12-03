: McConnell says compromise possible on new fiscal stimulus, if Democrats move in GOP’s direction

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday reaching a compromise on a coronavirus stimulus package was possible, as long as Democrats moved toward Republican positions.
