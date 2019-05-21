McConnell says debt limit, two-year spending deal possible by day’s end

An agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling and a two-year spending deal is possible by later Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “Our hope is to make a deal before the day is over,” the Kentucky Republican said at a Capitol Hill news conference. In early May the Treasury Department said that extraordinary measures to keep the U.S. below the debt ceiling would run out “sometime in the second half of the year.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

