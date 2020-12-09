McConnell says he’ll stop demanding liability shield in relief package if Democrats hold off on state, local aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he would be willing to push off passing a COVID-19 relief package that includes liability protections for businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits if Democrats hold off on their push for increased state and local funding. “We know the new administration is going to be asking for another package,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters. “What I recommend is we set aside liability and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we can agree on, knowing full well we’ll be back at this after the first of the year.” Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Monday said they planned to pass a one-week spending bill that would prevent a Saturday shutdown of the federal government, in a bid to give themselves more time to deliver another COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

