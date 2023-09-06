Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday declined to answer questions about what exactly might have caused his two freeze-ups in recent weeks, saying a doctor’s statement on Tuesday that ruled out some issues “should answer any reasonable question.” The Kentucky Republican told reporters: “I’ve nothing to add to that. I think he pretty well covered the subject.” When asked whether he would retire anytime soon, McConnell, 81, said he had no announcements to make on that topic, adding that he planned to finish his term as the Senate’s GOP leader, which runs through 2024, as well as his Senate term, which runs through 2026.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

