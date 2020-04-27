McConnell says Senate will return May 4; his top priority: protecting businesses from ‘frivolous’ lawsuits

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday the Senate will return on May 4 to tackle protecting business owners from ‘frivolous’ liability lawsuits related to the coronavirus pandemic.
