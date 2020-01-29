McCormick & Co.’s new Old Bay Hot Sauce already sold out online

McCormick & Co. Inc. has launched an Old Bay Hot Sauce, which is not only trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, but is sold out online. Old Bay, the brand of popular spice blend that usually accompanies Maryland seafood dishes, announced the limited edition hot sauce on Twitter and sold out in an hour. Old Bay has since tweeted that it is restocking the item. McCormick & Co. announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, reporting a revenue miss and giving weak guidance. Shares closed down nearly 4%, but rebounded 1.4% on Wednesday. Other brands in the McCormick portfolio include Lawry’s, another spice blend, French’s, known for its yellow mustard, and Cattlemen’s BBQ Sauce. McCormick stock has gained 38.8% over the last year, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which has gained 24.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

