McCormick & Co. Inc. MKC said late Wednesday that its board has promoted Brendan Foley to the role of chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1. Foley was also elected to the board, effective immediately. Lawrence E. Kurzius, who served as CEO for more than seven years, will continue to serve as executive board chair. A year ago, Kurzius transitioned the title of president and the responsibilities for the extracts and spices company’s global operations to Foley. Shares of McCormick were flat in the aftermarket after ending the regular trading day down 1.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

