McDonald’s Corp. MCD said Monday that it’s bringing back its classic Hamburglar mascot to promote improvements to its classic burger line. In a blog post, McDonald’s senior director of culinary innovation, Chad Schafer, said the fast-food chain is rolling out improvements to its Big Mac, McDouble burger, and its classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger. The company said the sandwiches will have “softer, pillowy buns,” “perfectly melted cheese,” and “juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill.” McDonald’s has already instituted the changes in international markets like Australia, Canada and Belgium, and is introducing them into U.S. markets such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise, and Tucson. McDonald’s said it plans to have the changes in place nationwide by 2024. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

