A Department of Labor investigation reveals over 300 children were working at McDonald’s restaurants illegally, including two 10-year-olds in Louisville, Ky.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Personal savings hit $1 trillion before Fed’s latest hike. Where’s the best rate on CDs, I-bonds and online savings accounts? - May 4, 2023
- Earnings Results: Royal Caribbean stock rallies after big bottom-line beat, as consumers spend more on experiences - May 4, 2023
- : Western Alliance Bancorp halted as bank denies it’s pondering a sale - May 4, 2023