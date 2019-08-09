McDonald’s including Big Mac and McNuggets in buy-one-get-one offer

McDonald’s Corp. is launching a buy-one-get-one for $1 limited-time offer on August 13 that will include the iconic Big Mac sandwich, Quarter Pounder with cheese, Filet-O-Fish and 10-piece chicken McNuggets. Customers can mix and match the options. McDonald’s, like others in the quick-service space, is focused on value, and also offers a $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. McDonald’s stock is up 24.7% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.8% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

