McDonald’s Corp. is planning to make staffing changes by April as part of a broader overhaul of the burger chain, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski. The company will engage in “difficult discussions and decisions” on company roles, he told the paper. McDonald’s is, however, planning to expand its business globally through new and different types of restaurants. The stock was up 2.4% in afternoon trade. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

