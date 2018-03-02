McDonald’s price target slashed after slow start to $1 $2 $3 menu

McDonald’s Corp.’s price target was cut to $170 from $190 at RBC Capital Markets, which also cut its U.S. same-store expectations after a slow start to the $1 $2 $3 menu. RBC maintained its outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Analysts say “deteriorating industry conditions” and “disappointing” sales of the new value menu drove the U.S. same-store sales forecast for the first quarter down to 1% from 3.5%. The FactSet consensus is for 3.8% growth. “Our sense is that the $1 $2 $3 platform stole attention from local marketing, particularly at breakfast, which likely slowed as a consequence,” analysts led by David Palmer wrote. “In addition, we believe $1 $2 $3 menu’s positioning as a variety play protected franchisee profitability bit lacked the ‘hero’ item necessary to resonate with value-conscious consumers.” Analysts they’re cautious in the near term, but see opportunity for growth in the coming quarters. McDonald’s shares are down 1.7% in Friday premarket trading, but up 21.4% for the last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 17.2% for the period.

